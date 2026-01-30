MP CM Yadav unveils revamped Pashupatinath Lok in Mandsaur

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the newly developed Pashupatinath Lok in Mandsaur, a major centre of faith in the Malwa region.



The project has been developed at a cost of nearly Rs 25 crore in its first phase.

Before the inauguration, the Chief Minister and Deputy CM Jagdish Devda offered prayers at the Pashupatinath Temple, home to an eight-faced Shiva Linga dating back to the 5th–6th century and belonging to the Pashupatinath Shaiva tradition.

The CM also viewed a photo exhibition depicting the temple’s past and present, showcasing its transformation over the years.

The temple houses Lord Shiva’s silver idol enshrined in a palanquin. The Chief Minister toured the revamped Pashupatinath Lok in an e-cart and praised its grandeur and spiritual ambience.

The Lok features a 22-foot-high Trinetra Rudrakani, symbolising Lord Shiva’s divine Trinetra form, while the Chief Minister performed the Purnahuti amid Vedic chants at the amphitheatre yajna shala.

Situated on the banks of the Shivna River, the revamped Pashupatinath Lok offers a serene spiritual setting with four entry gates to facilitate smooth movement of devotees.

For pilgrims’ convenience, the complex includes an open-air theatre, waiting hall, primary medical centre and well-planned pathways, while murals on Shiva’s life and paintings on the Pashupatinath Mahadev idol enhance the spiritual experience.

The complex also includes a satsang hall, gardens, Shiva stambh, mural walls, selfie points, and landscaped walkways, giving the entire area the character of a well-developed pilgrimage town.