MP CM Yadav to discuss investment potential in state with industrialists

Bhopal: In the series of holding roadshows in major industrial cities, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will interact with industrialists to attract investors in the state at the Global Investment Summit to be organised in Kolkata on Friday.



At the event, more than 400 Industrialists including domestic and international will participate, and consulates of around eight countries will also attend the summit, said an official of the MP government.

The CM will showcase the investment opportunities available in the state, he also said.

CM Yadav will hold discussions with industrialists and industry organisations from India and abroad at the Summit to be organised at the JW Marriott Hotel in Kolkata.

As one of the most promising states for investment and industries in the country, Madhya Pradesh is attracting significant interest from investors.

The state’s appeal is enhanced by its investment-friendly industrial policies, strong infrastructure, abundant natural resources, and favourable law and order conditions, said a government press release.

CM Yadav is actively engaging with industrialists through roadshows and interactive sessions in major industrial cities in the country to boost investment in the state and promote balanced economic development in all regions of Madhya Pradesh.

Before this tour, CM Yadav held roadshows and interactive sessions in Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru to attract investment in the state.

With his efforts, around Rs 1.80 Lakh crore investment proposals were received during the roadshows organised in the cities in other states, and Regional Industry conclaves held in the state’s Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have industrial similarities, which will inspire the industrialists of Kolkata to invest in the state, it said in the press note.

Kolkata is a major business and commercial centre and MP is also known for its mineral resources and agricultural production.

Many industries, business institutions, and agricultural products are transacted between these two states.

The roadshow will provide a key platform for direct interaction between the government and industrialists.

The Kolkata Summit is expected to host around 350 delegates, including over 60 distinguished guests and consulate representatives from more than eight countries.

The CM will brief prominent industrialists, investors, and business representatives at the summit on the industrial growth, investor-friendly policies, and

numerous investment opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav will hold one-on-one discussions with around 22 industry representatives from India and abroad, including key players from the steel, hosiery, and garment sectors, as well as logistics industrialists and the German Consulate. In addition to these meetings, he will engage with top industrialists over lunch and dinner to discuss investment opportunities.