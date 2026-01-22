MP CM Yadav pitches AI-driven governance, renewal energy push

New Delhi: At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday pitched AI-led governance reforms and a renewable energy–driven growth strategy for the state.



Speaking at a meeting with NVIDIA Vice President for Global AI Initiatives Calista Redmond on the sidelines of the WEF, the Chief Minister said the state plans to integrate AI with

government databases to strengthen service delivery and ensure timely benefits to eligible beneficiaries.

The meeting explored expanding AI-led initiatives in Madhya Pradesh, with Yadav saying the state has leveraged land, labour and logistics to drive technology-based growth, improve education access, support farmers and make governance faster and more transparent.

Redmond said NVIDIA’s sovereign AI strategy aims to align technology with national priorities, create jobs and drive innovation, with both sides agreeing to deepen long-term cooperation in AI and skill development.

Earlier, Yadav met Maldives Economic Development and Trade Minister Mohamed Saeed to discuss cooperation in tourism, healthcare, education, fisheries,

wildlife conservation and cultural exchange, highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s biodiversity, wildlife reserves, medical infrastructure and cultural heritage as strengths for global partnership.

Yadav took part in a high-level roundtable on energy transition, underscoring renewable energy’s central role in Madhya Pradesh’s sustainable growth and highlighting gains in solar power, energy storage and inter-state coordination.

CM Yadav showcased Madhya Pradesh’s cultural richness and investment potential at a WEF session on tourism, inviting

investors and hospitality leaders to partner in the growth of the “Heart of Incredible India”.

On his arrival in Zurich, Yadav was received at the airport by First Secretary Veena Tirkey.

The CM said Madhya Pradesh’s participation at the WEF would be significant for the state and would open new avenues for investment and strategic partnerships in manufacturing, infrastructure and clean energy sectors.

Union Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi praised Madhya Pradesh’s progressive policies, saying its solar achievements could be showcased globally, as investors discussed regulatory balance, private investment and innovative financing, positioning the state as a leading sub-national model.