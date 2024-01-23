MP CM Yadav performs puja, says waiting of countless Ram devotees ended today

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the wait of innumerable Ram devotees ended as the Ram Lalla splendid at the sanctum sanctorum in the temple in Ayodhya on Monday.



CM Yadav watched the live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol in the grand, supernatural, divine-new temple constructed in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, at Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, where the historic Ramraja temple is situated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed rituals of consecrating Ram Lalla’s idol in the temple in Ayodhya with chanting of Vedic mantras in the grand ceremony.

Chief Minister Yadav performed puja and aarti at Ramraja Sarkar temple there and prayed to Lord Ram for the prosperity and happiness of the people of the state. Dr Yadav served prasad to the women devotees in the Bhandara organised at the premises of the temple.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav performed puja at Raghunath temple in the state capital, Bhopal and cleaned the temple premises, before flying to Orchha.

“Indians are enthusiastic about the consecration of Lord Shri Ram held under the leadership of PM Shri Modi. The atmosphere of the country as well as the entire world is enveloped in the aura of Lord Ram”, CM Yadav said while interacting with reporters in Bhopal.

“Today is a very fortunate day for India. Lord Shri Ram is entering the grand and divine Griha in Ayodhya. Through PM Modi, the country is taking part in a new cultural ritual, a new festival”, he added.

CM Yadav posted on X that the entire country has become lushed in the ocean of the Lord Ram. Today, the waiting of countless Ram devotees has ended.

“In the last 500 years, our ancestors endured many hardships and made countless sacrifices to save our culture, that is why today we are getting this sacred opportunity”, the CM also said.

During the visit, the CM also observed the model of the “Shri Ramraja Lok” project proposed on the temple premises and sought information regarding its progress. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reached Orchha to watch the conservation ceremony.