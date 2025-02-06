MP CM Yadav honours 7,900 meritorious students with e-scooties for excellence

Bhopal: In a ceremony celebrating academic excellence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday presented e-scooties to 7,900 outstanding students from across the state.

Fulfilling the election promise made during the 2023 Assembly polls by the BJP, the Mohan Yadav-led government provided e-scooties to the meritorious students at the event.

The event recognised the top-performing students from government schools who excelled in their Class 12 exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav emphasised that true success in life is not just about academic excellence, but also about adhering to moral values and sanskars.

“Merit, when used solely for personal gain, will not benefit society. It is the work done with integrity and a focus on the welfare of others that contributes meaningfully to societal progress,” he said.

CM Yadav urged students to combine their knowledge and skills with a spirit of service to the nation, ensuring that personal growth is aligned with the country’s development.

Yadav drew inspiration from revered historical figures like Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Raja Vikramaditya, Panna Dhai, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, whose unwavering commitment to moral values and strength led to lasting legacies.

“These leaders demonstrated extraordinary abilities, and their lives offer lessons in the importance of strength, resilience, and moral integrity,” he said.

The Chief Minister also encouraged students to pursue leadership roles and contribute to educating future generations. He cited the entrepreneurial spirit of Japan, urging the youth to consider becoming job creators instead of job seekers.

CM Yadav has recently visited Japan’s various cities to attract investment in the state ahead of the ‘Global Investors Summit’ scheduled on February 24-25 in Bhopal, which is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM assured the students that the state government is fully prepared to support and guide them in establishing industries and pursuing entrepreneurial ventures.

In a symbolic gesture of encouragement, CM Yadav personally handed over the keys of e-scooters to 10 meritorious students at the state-level event.

At the event, state’s ministers Vijay Shah and Uday Pratap Singh, and Secretary of School Education Department (SED) Sanjay Goyal were present.

The Mukhyamantri E-Scooty Scheme, implemented by the SED, aims to reward academic excellence by providing free e-scooties to students of government schools who secure the highest marks in the 12th Class exams across the state.