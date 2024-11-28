MP CM Yadav explores global innovation and sustainability at WMG, University of Warwick

bhopal: On the final day of his UK tour, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) at the University of Warwick, Coventry, to explore advancements in education, skills, innovation, and sustainability for potential implementation in the state.

The CM engaged with Professor Robin Clark, Dean of WMG, and Prof. Siddartha Khastgir, Head of Safe Autonomy at WMG. He also met the students from Madhya Pradesh as well as India, who are studying at the University.

The visit included an insightful tour of the International Manufacturing Centre, presentations on cutting-edge research, and a demonstration of the automotive simulator.

Discussions focused on sustainability, digitalisation, workforce transformation, and high-value manufacturing, exploring collaborative opportunities to drive innovation and excellence in Madhya Pradesh.

Interacting with the media there, CM Yadav said that during his visit to the UK, investors have highly expressed interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh and investment proposals worth Rs 60,000 crore were received from industrialists and business leaders in various sectors like medical, education,

industry, mining, service and agriculture sectors.

During his visit to the University, CM Yadav, accompanied by his wife Seema Yadav toured the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir. The visit was marked by prayers for global harmony and progress, followed by a meaningful interaction with the Sants.

Speaking at the temple, CM Yadav said the Sanatan culture guides humanity on the right path and its global presence is a symbol of non-violence, harmony, and coexistence.

The CM highlighted the role of ‘temple culture’ in spreading Hindu traditions through sects.

He said that Madhya Pradesh is renowned for its spirituality, and discovering the same serenity in the UK has been a truly blessed experience.

Chief Minister Yadav engaged in extensive one-on-one meetings with prominent UK industrialists and business leaders to explore specific investment opportunities and foster direct dialogue.

Representatives from renowned companies such as Indorama Group, CliniSupplies, Aurora Energy Research, The Montcalm Luxury Hotels, Empati.ai, and many others actively participated in these discussions. The meetings focused on strengthening economic ties, exploring innovative projects,and fostering collaborations across key sectors.

These interactions reflect Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to creating a global partnership ecosystem and driving transformative growth through targeted investments. The delegation engaged in sector specific roundtable discussions, centred on transformative areas including Electric Vehicles, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Education, and Food Processing.

On the occasion of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks anniversary, CM Yadav paid tribute to the victims, in an event, hosted by the High Commission of India in London.