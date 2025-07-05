MP CM Yadav disburses ₹235 cr for laptops to 94K meritorious students

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday transferred over Rs 235 crore as laptop incentives to 94,234 meritorious students.

The students who scored 75 per cent or above in their Class 12 board examinations received Rs 25,000 directly into their bank accounts to purchase laptops.

The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and support students in accessing modern educational tools. This year, 60% of the beneficiaries were girls, showcasing a significant leap in female academic performance across the state.

Speaking at the state-level ceremony in Bhopal, CM Yadav called education the “pillar of holistic development” and said the government is committed to providing not only quality education but also the tools required for success in the digital age. He also announced that from next year, students will receive upgraded laptops instead of monetary support under the scheme.

Fifteen top-performing students, with scores ranging from 478 to 492 out of 500, were felicitated on stage with laptops. CM Yadav encouraged them to pursue their dreams with determination and dedication. The Chief Minister highlighted the improved performance of government schools, which recorded a 52 per cent pass rate this year, outperforming private schools for the first time in recent years. He noted that the state has invested over Rs 1,080 crore in the laptop scheme since its inception in 2009.

In addition to supporting school education, the government is covering full tuition fees for meritorious students in medical and engineering courses. CM Yadav also emphasised the state’s efforts in opening new medical colleges, aiming to reach a total of 50 by 2027. The event was attended by Ministers Vijay Shah and Uday Pratap Singh, MLAs, Secretary of the School Education Department Dr. Sanjay Goyal, and Commissioner of Public Instruction Shilpa Gupta.