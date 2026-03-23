MP CM Yadav cracks whip after surprise inspection

Bhopal: In a stern show of administrative accountability, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the removal of the Sidhi Collector and Guna SP, and suspended a district cooperative bank GM over complaints of irregularities and lapses.



The action followed a surprise inspection by the CM in Sidhi district, during which he interacted directly with citizens and public representatives to assess the on-the-ground implementation of government schemes and the administration’s functioning.

Based on complaints and feedback received during the visit, Yadav directed the immediate removal of Sidhi Collector Swarochit Somvanshi. He also ordered the suspension of PS Dhanwal, General Manager of the Sidhi district cooperative bank. Hours after the Chief Minister’s directions, the state government issued formal orders appointing Vikas Mishra as the new Collector of Sidhi.

In a separate action, Yadav ordered the removal of Guna Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni, stating that his role in a matter involving alleged irregularities in handling seized cash during a search operation was “not found appropriate”. Subsequently, Hitika Basal has been posted as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Guna. Taking a tough stand on governance, the Chief Minister asserted that administrative laxity, negligence or irregularities would not be tolerated at any level. He emphasised that accountability is inherent to an officer’s posting and must be upheld at all times.

“Officers must discharge their duties with full responsibility. Accountability comes with the very appointment,” he said, adding that strict action against erring officials would continue.

Yadav reiterated that if officers fail to resolve public grievances while being in the field, they forfeit their right to hold such postings.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the slow progress of Sidhi’s under-construction collectorate, directing officials to expedite work without compromising quality, and stressed that welfare benefits must reach all eligible citizens on time, urging officials to act with accountability and warning of strict action for negligence.