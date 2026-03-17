MP CM Yadav briefs PM on farmer welfare & development initiatives

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament here on Monday and discussed various issues related to the state’s development, with a particular focus on farmers’ welfare initiatives.



During the meeting, Yadav welcomed the Prime Minister by presenting a bouquet and held detailed discussions on development priorities in Madhya Pradesh, while also seeking Modi’s guidance on key policy initiatives.

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister about programmes and activities planned under 2026, declared as “Farmers’ Welfare Year” (Kisan Kalyan Varsh) in the state.

Yadav also apprised Modi of the steps being taken by the state government for farmers’ welfare and the overall progress of Madhya Pradesh. He said several initiatives are being implemented under the Kisan Kalyan Varsh to boost agricultural development, enhance farmers’ income and strengthen the rural economy.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Madhya Pradesh government and offered guidance on the initiatives, according to official sources.