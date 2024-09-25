MP CM Yadav attends review meeting of river link project

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a tripartite review meeting of the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal-ERCP river link project held in New Delhi on Wednesday.



At the meeting held at the Shram Shakti Bhawan in the national capital, Union Minister for Jal Shakti CP Patil and CM of Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma were present and the trio discussed the PKC-ERCP river link project.

CM Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi work is being done in the country on the aspirational 'river linking' campaign. In this direction, large-scale work is being done on the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal-ERCP link project between MP and Rajasthan with the cooperation of the central government, he also said.

"Both states have resolved the 20-year-old dispute and the results of this project will be on the ground soon and the upcoming time will be unique for the states," Yadav said.

On this occasion, Rajasthan CM Sharma said that the pending disputes between the two states have been resolved with the cooperation of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) of this project will be signed soon and both states are working together in the interest of the people of both states.