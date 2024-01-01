MP CM Yadav allocates portfolios to ministers, keeps key departments including Home, PR, Mining

Bhopal: After multiple talks with BJP’s central leadership, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav allotted portfolios to ministers keeping himself heavyweight departments on late Saturday evening.



According to the released Guzzett Notification on Saturday, CM Yadav will look after Home, Jail, Mineral Resources, Public Relations, General Administration, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Narmada Velly Development, Aviation, Public Service Management and Overseas Indian portfolios.

The CM will also hold those departments that have not been allocated to any Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda was given Finance, Commercial Taxes, Planning, Economics and Statistics, these departments had been allotted to Devda in the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government.

Public Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education were allotted to another deputy CM Rajendra Shukla.

CM Yadav and his deputies visited the national capital several times to discuss portfolios with BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders. But it was finalised after the CM met with Shah on Friday.

After allocating the portfolios CM Yadav watched the live show of the 108th edition of Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s radio programme, ‘Maan Ki Baat’, India’s first visually enriched show at his Vindhya Kothi residence in Bhopal on Sunday.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, who has been the party’s general secretary was given an important assignment. He will head the Urban Development and Housing and Parliamentary Affairs.

Former Union Minister, Prahlad Patel, who contested Assembly polls the first time got Panchayat and Rural Development, and Labour.

Similarly, two former Lok Sabha MPs Rakesh Singh and Uday Pratap Singh, who had been fielded by the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly elections were given Public Works, and Transport with the School Education departments, respectively.

Likewise, Vijay Shah, who has been several time Ministers in the previous BJP governments was given the Tribal Welfare, Public Assets Management, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation departments. Karan Verma will look after the Revenue Department and former Rajya Sabha MP Sampatiya Uikey was allotted Public Health Engineering.

Tulsi Ram Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput and Pradhuman Singh Tomar, who are closely associated with Union Minister Jyotiradotya Scindia were given Water Resources, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection, and Energy departments, respectively.

The trio leaders had joined the BJP along with Scindia in March 2020 leading to the toppling of the Congress government. Inder Singh Parmar was given the Higher Education and Technical Education. Aidal Singh Kansana got Agriculture and Vishwas Sarang was given Sports and Youth Welfare and Co-operatives departments. Narayan Singh Kushwaha was allocated Horticulture, Food Processing and Social Justice.

Nirmala Bhuria got the Women and Child Development portfolio. Nagar Singh Chouhan was given Forest, Environment and Scheduled Caste Welfare departments. Chaitanya Kashyap got MSME and Rakesh Shukla New and Renewal energy.

The six Minister of State (Independent Charge) Krishna Gour; Dharmendra Singh Lodhi; Dilip Jaiswal; Gautam Tetwal; Lakhan Patel and Narayan Singh Parmar were given the Backward Classes and Minority Welfare and De-notified Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Welfare; Culture Tourism, Religious Trust:s and Endowments; Cottage and Rural Industries; Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment; Fisherman Welfare and Fisheries Development and Animal Husbandry and Dairying departments respectively.

Narendra Shivaji Patel, Pratima Bagri, Ahirwar Dilip and Radh Singh all MoS were entrusted with the responsibility of Public Health and Family Welfare; Urban Development and Housing; Fores and Environment and Panchayat and Rural Development departments respectively.