MP CM urges ‘no politics’, assures safe disposal of Union Carbide factory waste

Bhopal: Amid protests over the disposal of the waste of the defunct Union Carbide India Ltd, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged the public to refrain from politicising the issue. He assured that the incineration process will be conducted under the guidance of scientists and will not pose any harm to the environment.

Addressing a press briefing here, CM Yadav said that the disposal of the waste is being conducted under the Supreme Court directives with continuous monitoring to ensure public welfare and environmental safety.

He said scientific studies have been carried out and a safe technology will be used in the incineration process.

The CM explained that 40 years after the tragedy, the harmful effects of the 337 metric tons of waste stored in Bhopal have significantly diminished. “Over 60% of the waste is local soil, while the rest includes 7-naphthol, reactor residues, and semi-processed pesticides waste, whose toxicity experts believe fades within 25 years”, he added.

Yadav stated that the disposal process has undergone extensive testing by Central institutions such as NEERI (Nagpur), NGRI (Hyderabad), IICT, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Based on their reports submitted to the SC, a directive was issued in 2013 to transport 10 tons of similar waste from Hindustan Insecticides Limited (Kochi) to Pithampur’s TSDF facility for a trial run.

The trial, conducted under the supervision of the CPCB, was successful, and its report was submitted to the Apex Court.

The waste was Wednesday shifted from the defunct factory for its disposal at a unit in Dhar district’s Pithampur, located 30Km from Indore, having population around 1.75 Lakh.

Amid tight security, it was transported in 12 sealed container trucks via a ‘green corridor’.

The CM also responded to objections raised by the Congress in a protest in Pithampur. He said, “They are raising their voice about Pithampur but never spoke about Bhopal where residents have lived with this waste for 40 years.”

“This is not a political issue; we are simply complying with the Supreme Court’s orders,” he said.

The CM emphasised that the waste disposal process will neither harm the environment nor affect groundwater. He added that thorough studies have been conducted before proceeding with the operation.

CM Yadav also said that the MP High Court ordered the waste’s disposal process after reviewing the trial results. He assured the public that the government is taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety during the operation.

A group of people led by an organisation took out a protest rally in Pithampur against shifting of the waste there.

They claimed the waste disposal in Pithampur was unsafe for its residents and the environment. The protesters also called for ‘Pithampur Bandh’ on Friday.

The highly toxic methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the factory, which had produced pesticides on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, killing thousands within, with the death toll rising to over 20,000 in the following years due to long-term health effects. It is considered to be among the worst industrial disasters in the world.

The MP HC on December 3, 2024, rebuked authorities for not clearing the waste despite directions from even the SC. The HC set a four-week deadline for it, observing that the authorities were in a “state of inertia”.