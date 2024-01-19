MP CM unveils 24-feet Ayodhya’s Ram Temple’s replica built by Indore Municipal Corporation

Bhopal: In a bid to reuse waste materials, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) of Madhya Pradesh has built a



24-foot-tall replica of the Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya using 21 tons of scrap metals.

The facsimile was unveiled by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with the eco of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and chanting mantras at Vishram Bagh identified under the AMRUT scheme in a grand ceremony on Wednesday ahead of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya scheduled on January 22.

Indore has recently secured the cleanest city title for the seventh time in a row during the Swachh Sarvekshan Award-2023 held in New Delhi.

‘Indore has always been known for its innovations in the field of cleanliness and the same sequence, this replica of Shri Ram Temple made from scraps is a memorable moment today for all of us’, CM Yadav said while addressing the ceremony. It describes the glory of Shri Ram by showing its grandeur. He congratulated the team IMC

Yadav also said those who cannot go to Ayodhya to attend the consecration ceremony can enjoy from here and pay obeisance to Shri Ram.

He appealed to the people of the state to make that day memorable by lighting lamps on January 22 and celebrating Diwali.

‘The idea of building the replica came from the New Delhi Municipal Corpation where many facsimiles have been made by reusing waste materials and the political bodies had also suggested setting up the Ram temple replica’, Harshika Singh commissioner of IMC told Millennium Post.

‘Under the waste-to-art project, the IMC has been working on reusing and repurposing waste into the art ecosphere and has recreated several structures in the city. We have also been generating

energy from different kinds of waste by setting up a plant’, the commissioner also said.

The replica built in only a three-month, has been prepared using metal scraps like abandoned vehicles, worthless street light poles, out-of-ordered swings, broken grills of parks, gates chain sockets etc.

CM Yadav also honoured the team of Ujjwal Solanki who prepared the replica.

On this occasion, Urban and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, other ministers Rakesh Singh,

Tulsi Silawat, Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, and Divisional

Commissioner Malsingh, Collector of Indore Ashish Singh, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Harshika Singh were present.