MP CM to woo investors in Delhi today for PM MITRA Park project

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will host an interactive session on “Investment Opportunities in PM MITRA Park” in the national capital on September 3 to showcase the upcoming textile hub in Dhar district.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh will attend the event, aimed at drawing investors to the project.

The PM MITRA Park, coming up at Badnawar in Dhar, is being developed on more than 2,158 acres with an estimated investment of over Rs 2,000 crore. Billed as one of the largest integrated textile hubs in the country, it is expected to transform western Madhya Pradesh into a metropolitan industrial zone.

CM Yadav said that the land allotment process for the park is open from August 22 to September 11. Plots are being offered at a nominal rate of Rs 1 per square metre as premium and a development fee of ₹120 per square foot — the lowest across all PM MITRA parks in the country.

Chief Minister Yadav said the project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of strengthening the textile sector through world-class infrastructure. “The park will give a new identity to the region and generate large-scale employment,” he said.

The park is projected to create nearly three lakh jobs, including one lakh direct and two lakh indirect employment opportunities, making it one of the most significant industrial ventures in central India. mpost