MP CM to launch ‘Ladali Bahana Yojana’ on March 5

Bhopal: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government will launch ‘Ladali Bahana Yojana’ (LBY), a game-changer idea of providing monthly Rs 1,000 to financially weak women of all the categories, on March 5.



Chief Minister Chouhan will launch the scheme in a mega event which will be organised at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal, in which a large number of women are expected to take part including members of Shourya Dal, self-help groups, Jan Abhiyan Parishad and female public representatives.

“The scheme is a social revolution which is started from MP and a campaign to change the lives of women. It will complete the ‘tapasya’ performed by me for the empowerment of poor women and it is a ‘Mahayagya’ to change their lives”, CM Chouhan said in a public rally.

“Several schemes like ‘Kanya Vivah/Nikah’ and ‘Ladli Laxmi’ were implemented in the state to increase respect for women and to empower them”, he also said.

Chouhan announced the LBY on the occasion of the holy river Narmada Jayanti on January 28 in the Narmadapuram district. The ongoing ‘Ladali Laxmi Yojana’, a flagship scheme of Chouhan introduced to increase the sex ratio in the state and empower girls, later it inspired the central and several other state governments, was also announced at the same place in 2007.

Under the LBY, a sum of Rs 1,000 will be disbursed in the accounts of eligible women beneficiaries from May 10 this year. The applications will be accepted till April 30 and the final list of beneficiaries will be released on May 31. The amount will be disbursed in the accounts of the women on the 10th date of every month.

A sum of Rs 8,000 has been provisioned in the recently presented budget for the financial year 2023-24 to the scheme.

While announcing the LBY, CM Chouhan said that poor women from all sections could benefit from the scheme even if they had been receiving the benefits of other welfare schemes.

“I have to empower my sisters financially. If they are strong then the family will be strengthened. If the family will strong then society will be strong

and the society is strong then the state will be strong”, the CM said.

In the political corridors, it is considered that CM Chouhan has thrown up a game-changer idea to woo the women voters for the upcoming Assembly polls due in the state in November this year.

According to the recently released list of the election commission, a total of 2,60,23,733 female electorate are registered in the state while 2,79,62,711 are male and 1,432 third gender are listed.