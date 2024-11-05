MP CM takes strong action following deaths of 10 tuskers in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Bhopal: In response to the recent deaths of 10 elephants in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the formation of a state-level elephant task force and suspended two senior forest department officials.

CM Yadav announced that the newly formed task force will prioritise harmonious coexistence between elephants and humans, introducing initiatives like “Hathi Mitra” (Elephant Friends) to assist in areas with significant elephant populations. He added that public awareness campaigns and improved infrastructure would be implemented to prevent future conflicts.

Expressing sorrow over the tragic loss of elephants’ life, CM Yadav emphasised the state government’s commitment to taking swift action.

The Chief Minister stated that Gaurav Chaudhary, the Field Director of BTR, failed to return from leave during the critical period when multiple elephants died, and precautions for the herd’s arrival were not taken. As a result, Chaudhary and Fateh Singh Ninama, the in-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests, have been suspended for negligence.

Over the past few days, 10 elephants have died in separate incidents within BTR, located in Umaria district. CM Yadav directed the Forest Department to develop a comprehensive plan that enables safe coexistence of elephants and nearby human communities in forest buffer zones.

To protect local crops from elephant-related damage, the government will install solar fencing in agricultural areas adjacent to forests, the CM said. State officials will visit Karnataka, Kerala, and Assam—regions with extensive elephant populations—to study effective coexistence strategies and adopt proven practices, he also said.

The CM also highlighted efforts to encourage sustainable livelihoods for communities impacted by elephant movements. The government will promote alternative income sources, such as agroforestry, to help farmers reduce reliance on traditional agriculture. Collaboration with the private sector will be encouraged, with a focus on creating economic opportunities tied to forest resources, CM Yadav added.

Further, CM Yadav announced an increase in compensation for families affected by elephant conflicts, raising the amount from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per individual. This announcement will cover the benefits to the families of two recent victims in Umaria.

To monitor elephant movements, especially those of solitary elephants or those separated from their herds, radio collars will be used for tracking, the CM added. Experts will be consulted to implement additional preventive measures, ensuring

the safety of both humans and elephants in shared habitats, he further added.