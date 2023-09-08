MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes announcements for journalists’ welfare

BHOPAL: Ahead of the Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Thursday made a slew of announcements for journalists’ welfare, saying that to frame a journalists’ protection law, a committee will be formed.



The CM also announced that the pension of senior journalists will be doubled.

CM Chouhan was addressing a journalists’ gathering, ‘Patrakar Samagam’ at his official residence in the state capital, Bhopal. Selected journalists were called from across the state to the gathering. On this occasion, Commissioner of Public Relations Manish Singh was present.

Expressing confidence over surely victory in the forthcoming elections, Chouhan said all the announcements would be made completed before the polls, however, his party would come to power again in the state.

The state Assembly polls are due around two months later.

“A committee of senior journalists will be constituted to give recommendations to frame the Journalist Protection Act in the state,” the CM said.

CM Chouhan also announced that a state media centre will be built in the state capital in place of the old demolished building. The media centre will have state-of-the-art facilities such as a convention centre, library, canteen, auditorium hall etc., he also said.

“The Shraddha Nidhi (pension) being paid to senior journalists above 60 years of age will be enhanced from the current Rs 10,000 per month to Rs 20,000, while in the case of a journalist’s death, his spouse will get a lump sum amount of Rs 8 lakh as assistance”, the CM further announced.

Accredited journalists will be able to get a housing loan of Rs 30 lakh instead of 25 Lakh at present for the construction of their house, he added.

The hiked premium of 27 per cent in health insurance this year and full premium for journalists and their spouses aged 65 and above will be paid by the government,” he further added.

The assistance given to journalists for the treatment of normal diseases has been raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 and for serious ailments from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh”, Chouhan said.

Training will be imparted to journalists in the field of digital technology in association with the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, the CM announced.

For educational loans of children of accredited journalists, the state government will pay a subsidy of 5 per cent on interest for five years, he further said. He also said land will be provided at the district level to journalists’ societies for the construction of houses.