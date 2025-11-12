MP CM says Sardar Patel’s legacy of unity ‘shaped modern India’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played the most crucial role in building modern India by uniting hundreds of princely states and laying the foundation of an integrated nation.

Addressing the “Unity March” organised in Bhopal–Sehore parliamentary constituency to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, CM Yadav said the Iron Man of India had woven the country’s vast diversity into the thread of unity. “At the time of Independence, Sardar Patel ensured the nation’s security by handling the situation in Pakistan-affected regions with courage and foresight,” he said.

Yadav added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India today stands strong and respected before the world — a strength rooted in Patel’s vision of unity and integrity. He said the Unity March was being held across the state to recall Patel’s contribution and to reaffirm the goal of “Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The CM inaugurated the event by lighting a ceremonial lamp and participating in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, planting jackfruit and mango saplings. He offered floral tributes to Patel’s statue at Vallabh Bhavan’s Sardar Patel Park and released tri-colour balloons into the sky amid patriotic songs performed by the police band. The ceremony concluded with a collective rendition of Vande Mataram, followed by the flag-off of the Unity March, which saw participation from over 2,000 youth. On the occasion, BJP state chief Hemant Khandelwal, local MP Alok Sharma and several other leaders were present.

On behalf of the MP government, Governor Mangubhai Patel, Deputy CMs Jagdish Deveda and Rajendra Shukla attended an event held at Kevadia (Gujarat) to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Patel.