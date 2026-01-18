MP CM says Cong allowed Union Carbide CEO Anderson to flee after gas tragedy

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday attacked the Congress amid Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Indore regarding deaths caused by contaminated water, claiming the party allowed Warren Anderson, CEO of Union Carbide Corporation, responsible for the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, to escape at the time. Yadav stated that the Congress not only failed the people but committed a greater wrong by facilitating Anderson’s escape and called on Rahul Gandhi to apologise for that period of governance when his grandmother and father were in power. He added that even during the Manmohan Singh government, no corrective action was taken.

The Chief Minister said the present BJP government is working to revive closed industries across sectors to generate employment and is advancing reconstruction efforts. He emphasised that Madhya Pradesh is strengthening itself to face various challenges through continuous initiatives. Yadav also criticised the Congress for abandoning gas leak victims on the night of December 2-3, 1984, which resulted in thousands of deaths and left lakhs suffering lifelong debilitating illnesses.