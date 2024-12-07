MP CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate 6th Regional Industry Conclave today in Narmadapuram

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, known for his innovative initiatives to position Madhya Pradesh as an industrial powerhouse, is set to inaugurate the 6th Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) on December 7 in Narmadapuram.

The conclave, themed ‘New Horizons, New Possibilities,’ is expected to be a landmark event in the state’s industrial journey.

With over 4,000 registrations, the conclave will witness participation from 3,000 representatives of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), 75 prominent investors, and international delegates from five countries—Canada, Vietnam, Netherlands, Mexico, and Malaysia. The discussions will focus on the state’s progressive industrial policies, investment incentives, and the vast opportunities available for MSMEs.

In a significant highlight, Chief Minister Yadav will perform virtual bhoomi pujan and inaugurate multiple industrial projects during the conclave. He will also hand over land allotment letters to key investors. Additionally, one-on-one meetings with over 10 leading investors are scheduled, where participants will share their industrial plans and strategies with the government.

The event will host sectoral sessions on critical topics such as ‘How to Start Exporting’ and ‘Investment Prospects in Tourism.’ A dedicated roundtable discussion on the renewable energy sector is also on the agenda, reflecting the state’s commitment to sustainable development.

Known for its religious, natural, and cultural heritage, Narmadapuram is rapidly evolving into an industrial hub. The conclave, part of the ‘Industry Year 2025’ initiative, aims to promote the region as a key player in sectors such as agriculture, dairy, food processing, renewable energy, tourism, and textiles.

An exhibition featuring over 75 stalls will showcase local and ODOP (One District One Product) items, along with MSME products, handicrafts, tourism artifacts, and services from banking institutions. This platform will provide global exposure to the state’s unique offerings and highlight its cultural and economic potential.

The conclave in Narmadapuram marks the continuation of a successful series of GIS held in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, and Rewa. It seeks to empower Madhya Pradesh’s regions by unlocking their industrial potential and creating employment opportunities.

Speaking on the significance of the conclave, an official spokesperson said, “The Regional Industry Conclave series is a vital part of our vision to establish Madhya Pradesh as a leader in industrial innovation and growth. With focused discussions, strategic investments, and collaborative opportunities, Narmadapuram is set to achieve national and global recognition.”

As the state gears up for the event, the 6th GIS is expected to pave the way for significant industrial and economic transformations, strengthening the ties between the government and investors.