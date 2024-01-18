MP CM Mohan Yadav on Bihar visit, to be feted today in Patna

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Patna of Bihar on Thursday, where an organisation, Srikrishna Chetna Parishad, a forum unofficially backed by the BJP will felicitate him at a public function.

During his tour, he will also be taking part in a meeting of BJP leaders at the party’s state headquarters visiting ISKCON temple.

CM Yadav’s visit is considered crucial to wooing Yadav votes, which is known as Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stronghold, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The state has around 14 per cent Yadavs of the total population.

Keeping an eye on the upcoming LS elections scheduled in April-May, BJP has picked Mohan Yadav as the CM of Madhya Pradesh from the OBC community to woo the Yadav voters of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while Prahlad Patel and Bhupendra Singh come from the OBC community were in the race for the top post of the state, a political commentator said.

According to a recent caste survey conducted by the Bihar government, the community is the biggest individual caste group in the state and Yadavs are considered a loyal vote bank of the RJD there.

In UP, the Yadav community largely vote for the Samajwadi Party, one of the ally partners of INDIA bloc.

The felicitation programme is being organised by the top BJP Yadav leaders, it has drawn the event’s high profile.

Mohan Yadav, who is the most highly educated among the CMs in the country, is a three-term MLA from Ujjain South seat. He made his political start in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and ABVP and served as Minister for Higher Education in the previous BJP government in MP under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He has emerged as a big face of the OBC in the BJP after the Saffron Party picked him as the CM face. After becoming the CM, Yadav has made several tough decisions that have built his image as a strong leader across the country in a short period.

It is considered that his selection for the post is part of BJP’s strategy to attract Yadav votes across the country focusing on UP and Bihar in the upcoming general elections.