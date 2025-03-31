MP CM Mohan Yadav conferred honorary D.Litt. at Vikram University convocation

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was conferred an honorary D.Litt. (Doctor of Literature) degree in the presence of Governor Mangubhai Patel during the 29th convocation of Vikram University on Sunday in Ujjain.

CM Yadav is a highly educated leader, widely recognized for his academic prowess. Holding a diverse array of qualifications, he has earned a B.Sc., LLB, MA, and MBA, demonstrating his versatile intellectual capabilities. In addition to his foundational degrees, he has also achieved the prestigious status of a Ph.D. (Doctor of Philosophy).

The university also conferred the honorary D.Litt. Heartfulness Institute founder Kamlesh Patel, along with CM Yadav. Additionally, 70 university students received degrees, 99 were awarded medals and two researchers were honoured with D.Litt. degrees.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Patel emphasized that the convocation is a moment of dedication to service and urged students to uphold discipline for success in life. Highlighting Ujjain’s historical and cultural significance, he lauded its contributions to education, literature, and science. Patel also encouraged students to respect their parents and teachers, acknowledging their sacrifices in shaping their future.

Chief Minister Yadav, in his address, marked the day as significant, coinciding with the Indian New Year (Vikram Samvat 2082) and Ujjain’s Gaurav Diwas.

The CM announced that Vikram University will now be known as Samrat Vikramaditya University, a move to honour the legendary ruler’s legacy. The CM further revealed plans to construct a grand auditorium at Madhav Science College in the holy city.

Encouraging students, CM Yadav emphasized their role in nation-building and urged them to use their knowledge and skills for societal progress. He acknowledged their academic achievements, stating that such accomplishments bring greater responsibility and expectations. The Chief Minister expressed hope that students would bring laurels to the university, the state, and the country.

During the event, CM Yadav drew parallels between Samrat Vikramaditya’s governance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, highlighting their shared commitment to good governance and public welfare. He recalled a time when convocation ceremonies were irregular in universities and commended Governor Patel’s initiative to ensure their systematic organization.

As part of Ujjain’s Hindu New Year celebrations, CM Yadav inaugurated the Samrat Vikramaditya Heritage Hotel near Mahakal temple, aimed at providing better accommodation and dining facilities for devotees.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Arpan Bhardwaj, in his welcome speech, highlighted the significance of holding the convocation on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada (Gudi Padwa), marking the beginning of the new Vikram Samvat.