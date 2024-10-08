MP CM Mohan Yadav attends review meeting on Naxal-hit states in Delhi

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a high-level review meeting of Chief Ministers from Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states on Monday at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.



The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Senior officials from the state, including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, were also in attendance.

Addressing the meeting, Shah on Monday asserted that the fight against the LWE was in the final stages and the government is resolved to eliminate the menace by March 26 next year.

Shah also said that if the development was to reach the last person in the affected areas, the Left ideology-driven violence must be eliminated.

CM Yadav expressed optimism that the coordinated efforts between the central and state governments would significantly strengthen the campaign to root out Naxalism and LWE from the affected regions.

The meeting involved a detailed review of the current scenario of the LWE and covered various security and development issues related to the LWE-affected states.

Shah led discussions on crucial security matters such as launching intensive campaigns, thorough investigation and prosecution of violent incidents, improving coordination between state and central agencies, and enhancing the intelligence capabilities of the states.

In addition to security, the meeting addressed developmental issues. These included improving road connectivity in LWE-affected districts, upgrading mobile tower infrastructure, promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing healthcare facilities.

In the discussion, CMS from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana, along with their deputies were present. The home ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal also

attended the meeting.