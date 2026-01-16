MP CM meets PM Modi, seeks NTPC super thermal power project launch

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his presence for the groundbreaking ceremony of the NTPC Super Thermal Power Station expansion at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district.

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on major state initiatives, including the Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit, the decision to observe 2026 as Farmers’ Welfare Year, progress under the National Dairy Development Board–Sanchi cooperative agreement, and the completion of the anti-Naxal campaign in the state.

Yadav said the Union Ministry of Power has approved the expansion of the Gadarwara NTPC plant by 1,600 MW (Stage-II: 2×800 MW) at a cost of Rs 20,446 crore. The project, scheduled for completion by 2029–30, will employ ultra-supercritical technology and air-cooled condenser systems, cutting water consumption by nearly one-third compared to conventional cooling methods.

On agriculture, the Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh has been observing 2026 as Kisan Kalyan Varsh under the theme “Prosperous Farmers, Prosperous State”, with a focus on natural and organic farming, food parks and processing units, agri-industry subsidies, and increased farmer participation. The state aims to install solar pumps in 30 lakh farmers’ fields over the next three years.

Yadav also highlighted outcomes of the Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit held in Gwalior on December 25, 2025, where projects worth over Rs 8 lakh crore were ground-broken and Rs 5,810 crore worth of projects inaugurated.

On the dairy sector, he said milk procurement prices have risen by Rs 2.50 to Rs 8.50 per litre, while daily milk collection has increased 25% year-on-year to 12 lakh kg.

Declaring Madhya Pradesh “Naxal-free”, the Chief Minister said there is no armed Naxal presence in the MP–Maharashtra–Chhattisgarh zone, with focused development plans underway for formerly affected areas.