MP CM invites PM to inaugurate Kisan Sammelan, Bhopal Metro

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and inaugurate the upcoming Kisan Sammelan as well as launch the Bhopal Metro Train service. The invitation was extended during a meeting held at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that an environment of industrialisation was taking shape in Madhya Pradesh with the active promotion of the ‘Swadeshi’ campaign. “Our goal is to ensure the production of quality products under the Swadeshi campaign.

For this, all of us need to work harder,” he remarked, adding that the initiative was a step towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

CM Yadav further informed that in the past 15 months, the state had witnessed an unprecedented industrial push, with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 30 lakh crore being signed.

These projects, he said, are expected to generate more than 21 lakh employment opportunities.

Reiterating his government’s commitment, the CM stressed that under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi, the state would continue to pursue sustained development and industrial growth.