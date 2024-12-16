MP CM inaugurates historic 100th Tansen Fest

Bhopal: The 100th edition of the International Tansen Music Festival began on a historic note at the premises of Tansen’s tomb in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurating the music extravaganza.

Before the formal inauguration of the music extravaganza, the Guinness World Record was witnessed with the monumental performances by 546 artists at Gwalior Fort. The record was set for a grand ensemble performance featuring nine classical Indian instruments, including the violin, harmonium, sarangi, flute, sarod, santoor, shehnai, pakhawaj, and tabla.

CM Yadav hailed the festival and the record-breaking performance as a tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage, embodied by legends such as Tansen and Maharani Lakshmi Bai.

Addressing the inaugural function, CM Yadav highlighted the participation of leading Indian classical musicians alongside international artists from four countries, who had come together to offer a musical tribute to Tansen.

“It is an honour to see global recognition of Tansen’s contribution to music. This centenary celebration reflects Gwalior’s unique place in the world of art and culture,” he said.

He added that the 100th edition of the Tansen Music Festival was marked by the soulful ensemble performance that united nine classical instruments in harmony, offering a fitting homage to the music maestro Tansen.

CM Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting an example in honouring artists. “PM Modi’s act of walking to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is an inspiring gesture of respect

for artists.” Reflecting on the origins of music, CM Yadav emphasized, “Indian music is deeply intertwined with nature and spirituality. The first musical instrument, inspired by the sound of raindrops, evolved into the Damru associated with Lord Shiva. Similarly, the flute, symbolic of divine bliss, represents Lord Krishna.”

He elaborated on how Indian classical music fosters a unique connection between human emotions and the rhythms of nature. CM Yadav also highlighted the universality of Indian classical compositions, stating, “No instrument in the world exists outside the purview of Indian classical music. It is this inclusiveness and harmony that makes our musical tradition timeless and unparalleled.”

The grand ensemble performance, orchestrated by renowned flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar, was a masterful blend of instrumental and vocal artistry. It featured renditions of three ragas—Malhar, Miya Ki Todi, and Darbari Kanada—composed by Tansen himself.

“This festival is not just an event; it is a celebration of the soul of India—a journey that connects us to our roots while paving the way for future generations to cherish and nurture this priceless legacy,” the CM said.

The 100th edition of the festival featured the release of a commemorative Rs 5 postage stamp by the Postal Department, along with a book and a souvenir documenting the festival’s century-long journey.