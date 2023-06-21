MP CM inaugurates blind cricketers’ conclave

BHOPAL: Inaugurating a blind cricketers’ conclave, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that blind players had made the impossible possible and with their concentration, they had proved to bring the game to a new height.



A body of blind cricketers, namely the Cricket Association for the Blind Madhya Pradesh (CAB MP), organised the event, Essence of Divine Conclave-2023 in Kushbhahu Thackrey Auditorium Hall in Bhopal.

The chairperson of the association Dr Raghvendra Sharma was present during the conclave.

“Blind cricketers have made the impossible possible. They have proved that sightless sportspersons can take cricket to new heights. the players see through the mind,” CM Chouhan said.

“The personality, mind, and thoughts are pure and holy. There is a prayer to God that the life of these players should be filled with affection, love and warmth,” the CM also said.

The theme of the conclave was the ‘social change in disabled’; and six sessions were held during the event.

Param Vir Chakra winner Yogendra Singh Yadav and National Captain of Cricket Association for the Blind India Dr Mahantesh G K addressed the sessions.

Encouraging the participants, CM Chouhan said that the losers of the mind are lost, win the win of the mind. We should work in all areas of life with self-confidence while remaining positive, he said.

Chouhan wished the participants success and a happy life in all walks of life including sports.

The chairperson of the CAB MP Raghvendra Sharma said that the purpose of the conclave is to ensure the creation of a strong and accessible environment in the field of sports for differently disabled children in the state.

He also said that under the leadership of CM Chouhan, opportunities are being made available to disabled players to move forward in every field, yet challenges are still not less for disabled sportspersons.

Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur addressed the concluding session.