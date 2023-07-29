MP CM hands over scooties to women cops

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra flagged off a scooties rally, where they handed over scootys to women constables of Urja Mahila Help Desks (UMHDs) in an event in Bhopal on Friday.



A total of 250 new two-wheelers, Honda Activa have been provided to the woman constables of UMHDs under the Nirbhaya Funds of the Central government for effective action against the woman crimes and their safety. For this cause, the state government has set up 950 UMHDs across the state.

Earlier too, the scooties were provided to women constables of UMHDs.

Addressing the woman constable at the programme organised at Motilal Nehru Stadium in the city, CM Chouhan said that taking a decision of recruiting women into the police force was a tough task in the paternalist society, but the BJP-led state government has done it, by giving them a 30 per cent reservation in police.

The women cops are discharging their duty with dedication and bravery, serving society focusing on the action against women’s crimes and performing better in women’s safety, the CM said.

Chouhan also said that a provision of execution against those who commit misdemeanours with our daughters is in the state, houses of such criminals are razed under the bulldozer operation.

“Until mothers-sisters-daughters are made to stand on equal footing, I will not breathe easy, this is my resolution and their safety is the biggest determination”, CM Chouhan said.

Home Minster Dr Mishra also addressed the event and said that CM Chouhan has taken a resolution for women’s empowerment and their safety by introducing various schemes for this cause, and now they have been becoming an attainment, and increasing gender ratio in the state a big example.

“Under the leadership of CM Chouhan, the state police are being empowered with advanced technologies and resources. Providing scooties to women cops will prove in controlling crimes against women is accelerated and effective”, Dr Mishra said.

During the programme, CM Chouhan released a poster booklet, ‘Main Hoon Abhimanyu’ prepared under a campaign of community policing. The campaign is being run in the state to make boys and men aware of crimes against women and gender equality.

At the outset of the event, DGP Sudheer Saxena also addressed the gathering. Additional chief secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora was present as guest of honour. The two-wheeler rally was passed through various places in the city.