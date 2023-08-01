MP CM hands over house keys to 70K beneficiaries

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that urban local bodies would not collect hawker fees from the paddlers in the state.



Chouhan made the announcement while addressing an event organised by the Urban Administration and Housing Department at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal for handing over the keys of the houses to 70,000 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban).

CM Chouhan also said that no poor will leave without a pucca home in the state, adding that if they have no land, pattas are being given to them for the construction of the houses. “The state government has freed 23,00 acres of land from the mafia, on which the houses under the PMAY are being made.”

The CM distributed benefits to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the PMAY(U) handing over the keys of houses to 70,000 beneficiaries and transferring Rs 300 crore to the accounts of 30 thousand beneficiaries with a single click. He also interacted online with the beneficiaries. Chouhan further said that the labourers coming from the villages to the cities will soon start getting food at a subsidized rate of Rs 5 only under the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana. CM congratulated minister Singh and officials of the UAD Department for getting the second rank in PMAY(U) in the country and receiving more than ten national awards in the scheme.

“The result of the development and welfare works being done in the state under CM Chouhan, according to the recent index, the per capita income has reached Rs 1.40 lakh from 11,00, since 2003, as 1.36 crore people, maximum in the country, have gotten out of the poverty line”, said Urban Development and Housing minister Bhupendra Singh on this occasion.

Singh also said that over 1.25 crore sisters have been getting benefits of Rs 1,000 monthly under the ‘Ladli Bahana Scheme’, the amount will be reached up to 3,000 in the future.

“MP has topped in the country by getting benefits to more than 7 lakh street vendors under the SVANIDHI scheme and due to the visionary thinking of the CM, the state has been included in the top five states list in the country”, the UAD minister also said.

“Today, the state has become a developing state from the ‘beemuru’ under the leadership of CM Chouhan”, Singh added. During the programme, more than Rs 700 crore were transferred by the CM to ULBs for various development works. MoS for UAD OPS Bhadouria, Principal Secretary of UAD Neeraj Mandloi, Commissioner Bharat Yadav and additional Commissioner, Dr Satyendra Singh and others were present on the occasion.