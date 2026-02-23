MP CM flags off 100-hr divyangjan cricket tournament

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday inaugurated the National Divyangjan Cricket Tournament, “Not Out @100”, in Bhopal, asserting that Madhya Pradesh is fast emerging as a major hub for sports among divyangjan.



He said several players from the state have earned national and international recognition, bringing laurels to Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Yadav said the 100-hour uninterrupted cricket initiative, being organised in the birth centenary year of social reformer late Kushabhau Thakre, is not merely an attempt to create a record but a message that limitations dissolve when the resolve is aimed at social upliftment. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to replace the term “viklang” with “divyang”, he said the move reflects Indian cultural ethos and has helped eliminate the sense of inferiority often associated with disability, while fostering confidence and resilience.

On the occasion, BJP Regional General Secretary (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) Ajay Jamwal was present as a special invitee.

TASC International Centre for Public Policy Research is organising the tournament in association with the Kushabhau Thakre Trust and other organisations.

Tournament organiser Dr Raghvendra Sharma said players with various disabilities from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and other states are participating. He added that the tournament will run continuously for 100 hours, featuring 25 T-20 matches.

Describing it as a first-of-its-kind cricket event globally, Sharma said representatives from Guinness World Records, the Limca Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records will document the event.

The Chief Minister interacted with players and ceremonially played a ball to mark the opening of the tournament. The inaugural match was played between the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan teams in the orthopaedic category.

Prior to inaugurating the event, Yadav listened to the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at the venue along with organisers and players. He termed the 100-hour non-stop cricket festival “extraordinary and a matter of pride”.

Event convener Dr Raghavendra Sharma said 25 teams comprising nearly 350 players are participating in the tournament, which will continue till February 26.