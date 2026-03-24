MP CM felicitates UPSC achievers, hails rising success

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday felicitated and interacted with candidates from the state who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2025 examination, stating that their growing success reflects a changing and aspirational Madhya Pradesh.



In the UPSC 2025 examination, a total of 61 candidates from Madhya Pradesh qualified, with two securing positions in the top 10—Ishan Bhatnagar at Rank 5 and Pakshal Secretary at Rank 8. This marks the highest-ever number of selections from the state, which ranked third in the country this year, after Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Addressing a Higher Education Department programme in Bhopal, the Chief Minister termed MP’s rising UPSC success a matter of pride, congratulating candidates and saying their achievement reflects determination and will help shape a developed, self-reliant India by 2047.

“By the time India marks 100 years of Independence, you will be at the helm of administration. Your decisions and innovations will lay the foundation of a developed Madhya Pradesh,” Yadav said, adding that success also brings responsibility towards public welfare.

The Chief Minister released the digital version of a booklet on selected candidates. A short film showcasing their journeys was screened, and the candidates were honoured with trophies.

Emphasising the qualities required in public service, Yadav said that being thoughtful, sensitive and hardworking would not only ensure success in service but also contribute to the state’s progress.

He urged the candidates to uphold values of integrity, innovation and commitment to antyodaya, and to remain lifelong learners.

Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Anupam Rajan said that of the 958 candidates selected nationwide, 61 are from Madhya Pradesh, including 22 who studied in government institutions.

Among the achievers, All India Rank 5 holder Ishan Bhatnagar said governance is the most effective way to translate constitutional values into action.

The Chief Minister also interacted with several candidates during the event.