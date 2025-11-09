MP CM: Double-engine govt vital for Bihar’s new growth milestones

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday addressed a series of rallies in support of NDA candidates in Bihar’s Belhar (Banka), Pipra (Motihari), and Bodh Gaya constituencies, asserting that the people’s enthusiasm clearly indicates that the NDA is set to return to power in the state. “The public mood is like a thermometer — it shows that Bihar’s temperature is rising in favour of the NDA. Every voter is saying, Bihar ki bahar, NDA sarkar,” Yadav said, urging party workers to remain active until the final vote is cast on November 11. Taking a sharp dig at the Congress, Yadav said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and other NDA leaders were engaging with voters, Rahul Gandhi had “accepted defeat” and left for Pachmarhi instead of campaigning. “The Congress under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership has been losing elections one after another, and Bihar will be no exception,” he said. Highlighting the transformation under PM Modi, Yadav said, “This government works for farmers, soldiers, women, youth, and the poor. Under Modi ji’s leadership, India has changed. Our forces no longer wait for instructions from Delhi to eliminate terrorists.” He also lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for maintaining peace and order during the first phase of polling and for ushering in infrastructural growth.