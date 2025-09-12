MP CM distributes scooties to 7.8K meritorious students, releases Rs 61 crore for girls’ sanitation

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday distributed scooties to 7,832 school toppers of the Class 12 board examination under a state scheme aimed at promoting merit and enabling mobility for talented students.

Addressing a state-level function here, Yadav said the initiative was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering youth with opportunities for a brighter future.

The CM, who also rode pillion with a beneficiary, said he wished to see today’s meritorious students become tomorrow’s ministers and officers serving the nation. Since the launch of the scheme in 2022, over 23,000 students have been provided scooties worth Rs 250 crore. Yadav added that in the past 15 years, the state has distributed more than five lakh laptops and one crore bicycles to students.

At the same programme, Yadav pressed a single click to transfer over Rs 61 crore to the bank accounts of more than 20 lakh girls under the Samagra Shiksha sanitation and hygiene scheme. Each girl student from Classes 7 to 12 in government schools receives Rs 300 annually for hygiene needs. Additionally, stipends worth Rs 7 crore were credited to 20,000 girls under the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya scheme.

Lauding India’s growing global stature, Yadav said Prime Minister Modi’s leadership had brought India to the forefront in innovation, technology and space research. He urged students to remain self-confident, hardworking and resilient in pursuit of their goals.

Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Secretary School Education Sanjay Goyal and CPI Shilpa Gupta also attended the function, which saw participation of students and parents from across districts via virtual link.