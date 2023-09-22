MP CM Chouhan unveils 108-foot tall ‘Statue of Oneness’ in Omkareshwar

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with the prominent saints of the country unveiled a 108-foot-tall statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya on the Mandhata hillock in Omkareshwar, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, Khargone district in the state on Thursday.



Chouhan also laid the foundation stone for Advait Lok, one of the focal centres of the project costing Rs 2,200 crore.

Swami Avdheshanand Ji Giri, Swami Paramatmanand, Swami Swaroopanand, Swami Teerthanand and MP Minister for Culture Usha Thakur were present on the occasion. Around 5,000 seers and saints from across the country graced the unveiling ceremony of the Statue of Oneness.

The saints were given hospitality in the traditional manner of Kerala. Cultural dance troupes from various states presented Shaivite traditions and rooted in Sanatan culture infused a spiritual essence into the event venue.

Born in present-day Kerala, Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have reached Omkareshwar after becoming a ‘sanyasi’ (monk) at a very young age, where he met his Guru Govind Bhagwadpad and stayed in the religious city for four years and attained education.

In accordance with his spiritual convictions, Acharya Shankar departed Omkareshwar at the age of 12 and embarked on a journey across the nation, disseminating the teachings of Advaita Vedanta philosophy and elucidating its principles to the people.

On this occasion, Vedic Yagna was performed by thousands of pandits.

“The statue of Adi Shankaracharya would convey a message of peace and unity to the world and everything is happening here due to his desire, not a person or a government”, Chief Minister Chouhan said.

Following the unveiling ceremony, CM Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh served meals to the saints and scholars. The CM said it is a proud thing that on the soil of Madhya Pradesh, this unique personality of the spiritual world attained knowledge and filled the nation with the divine feeling of unity.

“Future generations will continue to visit this unique monument and become familiar with the great contribution of Shankaracharya ji from age to age,” Chouhan said.

The 108-foot-tall statue of Acharya Shankar will be known as the ‘Statue of Oneness’ and it represents him as a child prodigy of 12 years. The idol is installed on a 16-foot lotus made of stones and stands on a 75-ft pedestal. It is made of 88% copper, 4% zinc, and 8% tin and weighs 100 tons. High-quality 250-ton stainless steel was used in the construction of the entire substructure.

The statue was carved under the guidance of sculptor Bhagwan Rampure and painter Vasudev Kamath.

The statue marks the third major statue built in India by the government. Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Equality on the outskirts of Hyderabad to commemorate the 11th-century Bhakti saint Ramanujacharya. In 2018, PM Modi also inaugurated the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia in memory of former Deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Under the project, the Statue of Oneness, Ekatm Dham, Advait Lok, Acharya Shankar Institute of Advait Vedant and Advait Van, a compact forest on 36 hectares. The entire construction is being done in the traditional Indian temple architectural style and will be environment-friendly.

Acharya Shankar Museum will also be built under the project, where the life and philosophy of Acharya will be displayed in the most modern and innovative ways.