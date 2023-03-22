MP CM Chouhan to roll out Youth Policy today

: In a first in Madhya Pradesh, the ‘Youth Policy’ will be implemented. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the 10-year vision plan for the development of the state’s youth in a mega event, Youth Mahapanchayat, in Bhopal on Thursday.

The event will be organised at Motilal Nehru stadium in the state capital. The new policy aims to benefit the youth in

the long term and release their true potential in a lucrative journey.

“The Youth Policy of the state is an important move in the youth’s interest and the features of the policy should reach the entire country,” Chouhan said while reviewing the preparations for launching the policy. The initiative should be discussed at the national level and it is necessary to encourage youth, the CM said.

CM Chouhan has instructed the officials concerned to ensure the participation of the youth age group of 17 to 35 years from all the districts of the state in the event.

“A mega event, Youth Mahapanchayat, will be held at Motilal Nehru stadium on March 23, the day, the government is going to complete a successful tenure of three-year.

CM Chouhan will be launching the Youth Policy during the event,” Dr Narottam Mishra said, who is the spokesperson of the government and the Home Minister in the state cabinet.

Mishra also said that parliamentarians, MLAs and party office bearers will join the event virtually from their respective places.

According to sources, youth representatives of panchayats including gram, janpad and zila and urban local bodies have been invited to participate in the Mahapanchayat. In the state, several youth beneficiary schemes are running. The youth beneficiaries who come under these schemes have also been invited.

Events will be organised at all universities, colleges, panchayats and ULBs of the state, from where youth can virtually join the main programme. The main event will be broadcasted live.

A special committee of ministers has been formed to prepare the draft of the policy, in which Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar have been appointed as members.

Colleges and universities had also been engaged in the process.

At the campuses, education summits had been held to seek suggestions from over 20 lakh students across the state for making the policy and suggestion boxes had also been put on the campuses for the same.

The suggestions had been sought online as well as via telephone.