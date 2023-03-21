MP CM Chouhan opens ISSF World Cup in Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday opened the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle and Pistol) in Bhopal, the cleanest capital in the country. “Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came, he has tried to make sports an integral part of life and due to this, every boy in the country is playing today,” said CM Chouhan, addressing the opening ceremony of the ISSF World Cup. CM Chouhan announced the opening of the ISSF World Cup by pressing the remote button and performed the Bhumi Pujan at the shooting complex in the state capital. Without the games, life is incomplete, rather life itself is sports. Care is being taken to make people happy, so MP has formed a new ministry, the Department of Happiness to bring smiles, he said.



The ISSF World Cup, an eight-day sports event, began on March 20 and will continue till March 27. In the inaugural function of the World Cup, which was held in the Kushabahu Thackrey International Convention Centre in the state capital, MP Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and chairperson of the ISSF Luciano Rossi were present.

“Sports bring happiness in life and make human life healthy. It develops the spirit of competition and it does not learn enmity. Games are not only played for victory but also for learning,” CM Chouhan said. Madhya Pradesh is going forward speedily in sports but I am not satisfied with it. We want to do more better, and such competitions give our children an opportunity to learn better, the CM said.

He urged the international sports gathering to tour the World Heritage sites, Sanchi Boudha Stupas, and Bhim Betika rock shelters, which were scratched by the primitive men 35,000 years ago.

On this occasion, the CM announced that Bhopal will be made a sports hub and a separate Khel Gram will also be made the Nathu Barkheda village. The CM also said that he laid the foundation stone of the Khel Gram in the village before the inauguration of the ISSF World Cup on Tuesday.

Minister Yashodhara Raje delivered the welcome speech at the inaugural function. She said that PM Modi is making efforts to promote sports and CM Chouhan is committed to making MP an excellent state and the city, of Bhopal a sports hub. President of the ISSF Rossi also addressed the gathering. Rossi said that India is beautiful country and the gratefulness of Bhopal is also unique. Praising the CM’s efforts in sports, he said that he is making unprecedented contribution in the field.

A total of 30 countries are participating in the competition and 10 finals will be seen in the event. A total of 37 Indian shooters will participate in 10 events. Of them, 22 will be playing for ranking points during the competition. On this occasion, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh and Principal Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Deepti gaur Mukherjee were present.