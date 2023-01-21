MP CM Chouhan inaugurates IISF in Bhopal

Bhopal: Inaugurating the 8th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that curiosity and obstinacy are the mothers of science, keeping it in mind, the state has implemented Science Technology and Innovation Policy-2022.



IISF, a four-day event is being organised under the aegis of the Union Ministries of Science and Technology and Earth Science with the collaboration of the MP government, at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology in the state capital. The theme of the festival is ‘Marching towards Amrit Kaal with science, technology and innovation.’

“Science is considered the mother of technology, but curiosity is also the mother of science, pry only helps us to understand any formula of science or mathematics,” CM Chouhan said.

“Our aim should be to use our maximum energy in awakening the curiosity towards science in the public mind. If there is the curiosity for a subject and there is no insistence to complete it, then that work can never be completed,” the CM also said.

He asserted that there were many deadlocks in a work, but stubbornness keeps us determined to complete that task. Keeping this formula in mind, the state implemented the Science Technology and Innovation Policy-2022.

Chouhan highlighted that India’s thinking has been scientific for thousands of years, and these capabilities of the country have been manifested under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan added that the invention of vaccines for Covid, providing them to more than 100 countries and launching satellites showed India’s talent and capability. He also said that the whole world accepted PM Modi’s scientific thinking. He thanked the PM for holding the festival in Bhopal.

CM Chouhan further said that MP has the best ecosystem for startups, with around 2,600 startups having started in a year. On this occasion, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, who was present as special guest, said that the event has been organised as a festival, aiming to connect science with people. The picture of the country in the year 2047 will be determined by science, technology and innovation. We need to pay special attention to this area, he also said.

Over 8,000 delegates together with eminent scientists, researchers, faculty members and students from various parts of the country are taking part in the festival. MP Minister for MSME Om Prakash Sakhlecha was also present.