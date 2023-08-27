MP CM Chouhan, Anurag Thakur release books compiled on PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Anurag Thakur released two-volume books compiling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Bhopal.



Addressing the books-releasing ceremony organised at Kushabahu Thackeray Auditorium, CM Chouhan said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’, a revolutionary innovation to establish direct dialogue with around 125 crore Indians, has become prominent among the country’s people.

PM Modi effortlessly explains his thinking, thoughts and visions to a farmer, engineer, scientist, writer, student, teacher, common man or politician, any group of listeners connect with him as if he is one of them, Chouhan said.

Both the volumes of the book ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas’, are compiled on the episodes of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’. These books have been compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Chouhan and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Thakur also inaugurated a multimedia photo exhibition focused on the theme of nine years of service, good governance and poor welfare on this occasion. The CM said that the whole world believes that this is an era for India and looks towards India for solutions to any problem, which could have been possible under the leadership of PM Modi.

“Modi ji is a man with a vision and mission. He has not appeased a particular section, rather, aimed to saturate 100 per cent of beneficiaries,” CM Chouhan further said.

“The spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas, zero tolerance for corruption and focus on direct communication are the traits of PM Modi’s leadership,” Chouhan added. On the occasion, Union Minister Thakur highlighted PM’s addresses have consistently served as a source of inspiration. He said that 86 and 80 inspirational speeches have been included in first and second volumes respectively.

“Selected speeches of PM Modi have been compiled on many important topics like Startup India, Good Governance, Women’s Empowerment, Nation Power, Self-reliant India, Jai Vigyan, Jai Kisan,” Thakur also said.

Referring to apps like UPI and BHIM app, the Union Minister said that in the world of digital payments, 46 per cent of the maximum transactions take place in India.

Highlighting the pivotal role of youth, Thakur said that the youth of India have now become job givers. India has more than one lakh startups in comparison to the world.

Lauding the progress made by Madhya Pradesh, Thakur expressed that earlier the state was called BIMARU, but after BJP rule, it has emerged as a leading and progressive state in the country. BJP state unit chief VD Sharma, Anupama Bhatnagar, DG of the publication division of IB Ministry were also present on this occasion.