MP CM calls on PM Modi; attends NDA Chief Ministers’ council meet

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday during his two-day visit to Delhi.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has posted this information on its social media handle, X, along with photos of the meeting.

Notably, Yadav was the only Chief Minister from the NDA-ruled states to hold a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister.

During the exclusive interaction, CM Yadav briefed the PM on key administrative developments and governance initiatives undertaken by his government.

According to sources, the Chief Minister is also learnt to have discussed the prevailing political scenario in Madhya Pradesh.

During his two-day visit, CM Yadav also participated in the NDA Chief Ministers’ Council meeting, chaired by the PM, and the NITI Aayog meeting.

In a post on X, the PMO shared photographs of the meeting and wrote: “Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, @DrMohanYadav51, met Prime Minister @narendramodi,” tagging @CMMadhyaPradesh.

Calling the meeting “warm and inspirational,” CM Yadav said that the Prime Minister’s vision and guidance have significantly strengthened his commitment to the goal of “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh”.

“Meeting the Honourable Prime Minister always fills me with immense energy and reinforces my resolve to serve the people,” Yadav said in a social media post.

CM Yadav described the session of the NDA-CM’s council meeting as an enriching experience and said the collective leadership under PM Modi continues to inspire efforts for a prosperous, self-reliant and inclusive India, guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

Later in the day, the Chief Minister listened to the 122nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister’s flagship radio programme. He praised the initiative as a transformative public dialogue that mobilises the nation’s collective consciousness.

“Mann Ki Baat connects youth, women, rural communities, innovators, and environmentalists — and provides a renewed sense of energy and direction,” he added.

CM Yadav said the Prime Minister’s far-sighted leadership remains a consistent source of motivation for those committed to public welfare and nation-building.