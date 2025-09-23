MP CM calls for embracing Swadeshi

Bhopal: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the benefits of the next-generation GST and urged citizens to adopt Swadeshi goods, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday echoed the Centre’s reforms, describing the tax relief as a “Diwali gift of savings” and calling for greater reliance on indigenous products to achieve a self-reliant India.

Yadav made the remarks during the “Bachat Utsav” campaign in Bhopal’s historic Chowk Bazaar, where he held interactions with traders and shoppers. Leading a padayatra from Somwara police outpost to Dipali Saree House, the Chief Minister pasted campaign stickers on shops, purchased Swadeshi garments, and made UPI payments to underscore the importance of digital transactions.

The visit drew an enthusiastic response, with women expressing delight over reduced GST rates by offering him sweets, while traders and citizens welcomed him with flower showers.

Highlighting the nationwide implementation of the revised GST structure from Monday, Yadav said the simplified two-slab regime — 5% for essentials and 18% for luxury goods — would strengthen household savings, boost market activity, and generate additional resources for welfare and development.

“Swadeshi was a powerful weapon in our freedom struggle. Today, it remains the foundation of a self-reliant and developed India. By prioritising local products, India can advance from being the world’s fourth-largest economy to the third,” Yadav said.

Later, addressing representatives of trade, commerce, and social organisations at Shri Motilal Mannulal Dharamshala, the Chief Minister stressed that the reforms would ease compliance burdens and bring relief to businesses.

The programme was attended by MP Alok Sharma, the local MLA, Mayor of the city, and several representatives from the trading community.