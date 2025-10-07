MP child death toll at 16: CM Yadav visits bereaved families; officials suspended

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday visited Chhindwara district’s Parasia area, where 16 children have died allegedly after consuming a contaminated cough syrup, Coldrif. Terming the tragedy “heart-wrenching and unacceptable,” he cancelled all scheduled engagements and met the bereaved families at their homes, assuring them of justice and government support.

Eight other children are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals in Nagpur, Jabalpur and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The Inspector General of Police, Jabalpur, has also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Most of the children were under the age of five and died of kidney failure over the past month after consuming the cough medicine branded Coldrif syrup, which contained the toxin diethylene glycol in quantities nearly 500 times the permissible limit, according to test reports.

Before flying to Parasia, CM Yadav convened a high-level meeting at his official residence and ordered the suspension of three officials—Shobhit Kosta, Deputy Drug Controller (Bhopal), and Drug Inspectors Sharad Jain (Jabalpur) and Gaurav Sharma (Chhindwara). The Food and Drug Controller, Denesh Kumar Morya, has also been transferred.

On reaching Parasia, Yadav met the Khan family in Newton town, which lost a five-year-old boy, and the Dehriya family from Belgaon. He then visited the Yaduvanshi family of Dighawani, the Soni family of Umreth, the Thackeray family of Barkuhi, the Pipre family of Sethia and the Uike family of Iklehra. Consoling the grieving parents, he said, “This is not just your pain—it is mine and that of the entire state. Your children’s loss is my loss as well. The government stands firmly with you in this hour of sorrow.”

CM Yadav assured the families that those responsible would face the harshest punishment. “No one involved will be spared. This tragedy is deeply painful and unforgivable.”

The Chief Minister said a high-level probe is underway and immediate punitive action has begun. The state government has banned medicines produced by the Tamil Nadu-based factory suspected of manufacturing the toxic syrup.

Further action has been taken against the doctor who prescribed the syrup, as well as the medical store and stockist involved in its sale. “We are a sensitive government. Strictest measures are being enforced to ensure no such incident is ever repeated in Madhya Pradesh,” Yadav told reporters there.

He directed health officials to ensure proper treatment of children still under care and instructed the administration to provide immediate assistance to all affected families.

CM Yadav said the government’s priority is justice, accountability and compassionate support. “No bereaved family should feel alone or helpless. The government will stand by them at every step.”

Earlier, an FIR was registered against the manufacturer of the cough syrup and a government paediatrician, Dr Praveen Soni, who prescribed the medicine, under various sections of the BNS and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.