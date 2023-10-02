MP Chief Minister Chouhan takes part in ‘One Date One Hour Together’ on eve of Gandhi Jayanti

BHOPAL: Under the nationwide One Date One Hour Together drive, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday donated labour in Bhopal.



Participating in the state-level programme under the Swachchhata Hi Sewa (SHS) campaign, CM Chouhan cleaned the premises of Haat Bazar with a broom.

Chouhan conveyed the message of cleanliness to the people of the state by writing “Where there is cleanliness there is God” on the wall of the SHS campaign.

Underlining the importance of cleanliness, the CM said that where there is cleanliness, there is beauty, where there is good health, there is happiness and there is also God. Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi always emphasised cleanliness and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan after becoming the PM in 2014, he said.

On PM Modi’s call, a donation labour drive for cleanliness was run across the state. Madhya Pradesh is the cleanest state in the country and Bhopal is the cleanest capital of the country. State’s Indore is the cleanest city in the country too.

Notably, MP is also in the first position in the country in cleanliness in urban areas. Even in rural areas, better efforts have been made for cleanliness with public participation.

We have made efforts to connect every citizen with the PM’s flagship programme, the cleanliness campaign, Chouhan said. On this occasion, he appealed to all the people of the state to always take care of cleanliness in their homes, surroundings and offices and made MP a model state.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the SHS campaign is being run across the country from 15 September to 2 October 2023. PM Modi has appealed to donate one hour of labour for cleanliness on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti to give him a Swachchhanjali.

Mayor of Bhopal Malti Rai and Commissioner of Urban Administration and Development Department Bharat Yadav along with public representatives, departmental officers, Safai Mitras and a large number of people donate labour on this occasion.