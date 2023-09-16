MP: Centre’s Department of Fisheries organises third anniversary of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

BHOPAL: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAH and D) Parshottam Rupala on Friday launched Matsya Sampada Jagrukta Abhiyan on the occasion of the third anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Matasya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) in Indore of Madhya Pradesh.



The event was organised by the centre’s Department of Fisheries. The programme was graced by MoS the FAH and D Dr L Murugan and Dr Sanjeev K Balyan.

The campaign will run for 6 months and its objectives are the dissemination of information and knowledge about 9 Years of achievements of the central government, highlighting the success stories of the beneficiaries.

Rupala also launched various key projects that are newly taking ground across India.

Addressing the gathering, minister Rupala appreciated the progress being made by Madhya Pradesh for increasing fish production from 1LT to 3LT during the last three years under the PMMSY.

He said that a proposal for an aquapark at Bhopal has been approved with a total outlay of Rs 25 crore that will include facilities such as a research centre, processing facility, aqua tourism facilities, ornamental fisheries facilities etc.

Highlighting the amendment in the Coastal Aquaculture Act, Rupala said that it has been accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi encouraged shrimp farming should continue to grow for the country to consistently maintain its global ranking.

The Union minister encouraged the women who are involved in this sector emphasising women’s empowerment and asked them to engage continuously in pearl culture to enhance income. He also distributed the Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to beneficiaries on the occasion.

MoS Balyan highlighted that the fisheries sector is of prime importance and is evident as the sectoral budget has increased from Rs 300 crore to more than Rs 38 thousand crore since 2014.

Murugan highlighted the achievements of the Indian fisheries sector through government initiatives and schemes, particularly PMMSY. He emphasised the benefits of KCC for the fishers and

fish farmers.

On this occasion, a booklet compiled on 9 years of achievements was launched that showcases the journey of progression of the Indian fisheries sector since the genesis of the Ministry. An exhibition was also put up highlighting the various activities related to the Department of Fisheries.

MP Minister for Fisheries Tulsi Silawat also addressed the event.

Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, secretary of the MoFAH highlighted the achievements of the sector in fish production, exports and shrimp production and efforts being made for the promotion of schemes in all regions across India.

Around 75,000 beneficiaries taking benefits under 239 projects participated in the event physically and virtually from 35 states and UTs. The beneficiaries shared their story of success.