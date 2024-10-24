‘MP carving a path to industrial growth with team spirit and investment chances’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that the Regional Industry Conclaves (RICs), which are being organised in series with the support of industrialists and investors, are like a ‘Yagya’ for the development of the state.

The CM said: “We will make the state like a diamond by better using the available resources.”

“The RICs are like a ‘Yagya’ for the state’s development,” the CM termed. He urged all stakeholders to set aside personal egos and work with a shared vision for the state’s progress.

“For Madhya Pradesh to truly shine like a diamond, we must carve out its resources with our collective competence and effort,” the Chief Minister stated, highlighting the abundant opportunities across sectors, from food processing to tourism. MP is set to become a hub of industrial and economic activities, with Chief Minister Yadav unveiling a slew of industrial projects during the “Vibrant Vindhya” RIC in Rewa on Wednesday.

The event saw investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 crore, which promise to generate employment for 28,000 people across the state.

The CM emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government, industry leaders, and investors to unlock the state’s potential.

Highlighting the state’s industrial capacity, CM Yadav announced plans to construct inland container depots in Katni and Singrauli and develop multi-model logistic parks to facilitate exports from the Rewa region.

The CM also laid the foundation stones for 21 new units worth Rs 2,680 crore and committed to revising the state’s industrial policy to attract larger industries. Additionally, he stressed the importance of employment generation, asserting that the government is “determined to provide jobs for everyone.”

The state’s commitment to fostering an investor-friendly environment, assuring those present that the government is prepared to revise its industrial policies to attract large-scale industries, the CM added.

Among other announcements, CM Yadav shared plans to develop MSME-focused industrial areas in Mauganj and Maihar and introduce international-level tourism facilities at Sanjay-Dubri National Park.

He added that special provisions will be made for tourism investments, particularly in the Vindhya region, further boosting the state’s potential as a destination for both industries and visitors.

The conclave, which featured virtual dialogues with prominent industrialists, including representatives from big industry groups, underscored the government’s commitment to making MP a land of opportunities.