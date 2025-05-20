MP Cabinet to convene in Indore to mark Ahilya Bai Holkar’s 300th birth anniv today

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet will hold a historic meeting in Indore on Tuesday to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the queen of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty, Ahilya Bai, and her governance model.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the Cabinet meeting is a symbolic tribute to the legendary Holkar queen’s legacy of good governance, social reform, and women’s empowerment.

CM Yadav said the choice of venue is steeped in historical significance — the Rajwada Palace was initiated by Malhar Rao Holkar and completed by Ahilya Bai herself. “This is the first time a Cabinet meeting is being convened at such a prominent heritage site,” he noted, adding that the session will include key decisions in the interest of the people of the state.

Yadav also pointed to the rare convergence of dates, with Ahilya Bai Holkar’s birth anniversary, her wedding anniversary, and Malhar Rao Holkar’s death anniversary all falling around the same time. “This makes the occasion even more meaningful,” the CM said.

Statewide celebrations from May 20 to 31

The Cabinet meeting will mark the beginning of a series of cultural and social events scheduled across Madhya Pradesh from May 20 to 31.

A special theatrical production illustrating pivotal moments from Ahilya Bai’s life was staged in Indore on the eve of her birth anniversary by a troupe from Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The celebrations will culminate in Bhopal with a grand event.

Describing Ahilya Bai as a beacon of progressive leadership, CM Yadav said she promoted widow remarriage and implemented a range of welfare schemes that transformed society.

He urged citizens to embrace her values and contribute to the state and nation’s development.

Ahilya Bai, a revered ruler, established Maheshwar as the seat of the Dynasty and is renowned for her visionary governance, social welfare, and cultural contributions. She commissioned numerous temples, ghats, and dharmshalas across India, leaving a lasting architectural legacy.

Her charitable endowments, or mathas, supported religious and educational institutions nationwide.

While the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga is ancient, the present-day temple was rebuilt by Ahilya Bai in 1780, marking her pivotal role in restoring the sacred shrine.