MP Cabinet okays promotion rules, ends 9-year wait for govt staff, ensures SC/ST representation

Bhopal: In a major administrative overhaul, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025, clearing the way for government employee promotions that had been pending for nearly a decade.

CM Yadav said the state government has resolved the long-pending promotion issue affecting employees and officers over the past nine years.

“The decision considers the interests of all categories, including SC and ST communities,” he said.

“With promotions now cleared, around 2 lakh posts will open up, creating opportunities for fresh recruitment,” the CM added.

Addressing the press briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the decision will bring relief to lakhs of government officers and employees whose promotions had been stalled for nearly nine years.

“The new policy aims at ensuring administrative efficiency and social justice, with provisions for 20% reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 16% for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the promotion process,” Vijayvargiya said.

For the first time, promotions for Class I officers will be based on a merit-cum-seniority principle, while Class IV employees will be promoted purely on suitability, with no marks-based evaluation involved, he added.

The reform introduces advance and review DPCs to expedite promotions and reconsider past decisions. Promotions will no longer be held up due to incomplete or unavailable ACRs, with partial reports accepted and no penalties for leave, probation, or NRC cases, the Minister said.

“The rotation system has been abolished, allowing nearly two lakh new promotional posts. Employees facing sealed show-cause notices won’t be automatically disqualified, and departmental committees now have broader authority to assess suitability, promoting transparency and merit-based advancement,” Vijayvargiya further said.

The Cabinet also approved the construction and operation of 459 new Saksham Anganwadi under Poshan 2.0 scheme, focused on tribal areas identified under the PM-JANMAN campaign. With a total allocation of Rs 143.46 crore, the plan will be jointly funded by the Centre and the State, covering staffing and infrastructure development.

The Cabinet further cleared a Rs 5,163 crore capital investment plan for the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited, aimed at upgrading the state’s power infrastructure over the next five years.