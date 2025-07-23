MP Cabinet okays ‘Data Strengthening Scheme’; approves hydropower upgrades

Bhopal: In a significant move towards data-driven governance, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved the launch of a state-wide “Data Strengthening Scheme” to ensure timely collection, analysis, and public availability of statistics across departments.

Addressing a press briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the scheme, aimed at fulfilling the state’s vision of “Prosperity through Statistics,” to streamline inter-departmental data flow, enhance policy formulation, improve transparency, and boost administrative efficiency.

“The availability of reliable data will also increase public accountability and investor confidence,” Vijayvargiya said.

Under the plan, data will be made accessible to citizens, researchers, and policymakers, enabling evidence-based decision-making and smoother development planning, he said.

“Across departments will be able to share information without procedural hurdles, allowing faster governance responses,” Vijayvargiya also said.

In another key decision, the Cabinet cleared the renovation and modernisation of the Gandhi Sagar (5x23 MW) and Rana Pratap Sagar (4x43 MW) hydroelectric projects, the minister said. “The revised cost for Gandhi Sagar has been approved at Rs 464.55 crore, while the DPR for Rana Pratap Sagar (Rajasthan) estimates Rs 573.76 crore.

Both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will share the cost equally, with MP committing Rs 127.06 crore in a phased manner, he added. “The overhaul will involve replacement of old machinery and extend the life of the plants by 40 years,” he further added.

To encourage automobile sales during regional trade fairs, the Cabinet also ratified a 50 per cent rebate on lifetime motor vehicle tax for non-transport vehicles sold at the Vikramotsav Trade Fair in Ujjain and the Gwalior Trade Fair 2024–25, Vijayvargiya also said.

The concession will apply only to vehicles permanently registered at local RTOs, with mandatory participation by outstation dealers at the respective venues.