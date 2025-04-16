MP Cabinet clears launch of ‘Krishak Kalyan Mission’ to boost farmers’ income

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday granted in-principle approval for the launch of the ‘Krishak Kalyan Mission’, aimed at the integrated development of the agriculture sector.

Addressing a press briefing on the Cabinet decision, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said: “The mission will bring together ongoing schemes of multiple departments, including Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Cooperatives, and Food and Civil Supplies.”

“The mission aims to double farmers’ income, promote climate-resilient and sustainable farming, preserve biodiversity and traditional knowledge, and ensure fair pricing and food security,” the senior minister said.

This will be one of four missions announced by the state government. Gareeb Kalyan Mission, Yuva Shakti Mission, and Nari Sashaktikaran Mission were launched earlier.

Chief Minister Yadav has announced the launch of these four missions this year to empower the poor, youth, farmers, and women. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s GYAN vision, which aims to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Vijayvargiya said Madhya Pradesh has made remarkable agricultural progress, with productivity doubling from 1,195 kg/ha in 2002–03 to 2,393 kg/ha in 2024. Crop production has risen by 323%, and agriculture now contributes 39% to the state’s GDP.

“Key components of the mission include promoting organic and natural farming, creating market linkages, developing value chains, and modernising mandis”, said Vijayvargiya.

“Dairy coverage will expand to 26,000 villages, and the milk processing capacity will be raised to 50 lakh litres per day. Cage farming and Biofloc technology will be promoted in fisheries, along with zero-interest credit under the Matsya-Kisan Credit Card scheme”, he further said.

To address climate risks, the mission will promote resilient crop varieties, sustainable livestock and fisheries, and systems for organic traceability, the minister said. Goals include a 1.5x increase in mechanisation, a 75% rise in agricultural investment, and converting 10% of sown area to sustainable farming.

At the administrative level, the mission will be overseen by a General Body chaired by the Chief Minister, with implementation handled by a state-level executive committee led by the Chief Secretary and district-level committees chaired by District Collectors.

In another key move, the Cabinet approved Rs 383.22 crore for a new hospital linked to Satna Medical College. Additionally, 12 new posts were sanctioned at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, in Cardiology, Neurology, and Neonatology to help reduce infant mortality.