MP Cabinet clears ‘Haathi Mitra’ plan to tackle elephant-human conflict

Bhopal: In a major step towards wildlife conservation and conflict mitigation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a Cabinet meeting here, where in-principle approval was granted to a comprehensive plan Rs 47.11 crore blueprint aimed at managing wild elephants and reducing human-elephant conflict across the state.

Addressing a press briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the plan, spanning four financial years from 2023–24 to 2026–27, has already seen an expenditure of Rs 1.52 crore in the first two fiscal years. A provision of Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for 2025–26, followed by Rs 25.59 crore in 2026–27.

“In a first, a dedicated ‘Haathi Mitra Dal’ (Elephant Friend Team) will be constituted to support conservation efforts on the ground under the plan,” Vijayvargiya said. The plan also mandates training programs for forest staff, villagers, and officials of allied departments to better respond to elephant-related emergencies, he added.

“The initiative will cover both protected forest zones and adjoining human habitations where elephant movement is frequent. It includes habitat management, advanced monitoring systems, and conflict mitigation measures such as e-eye surveillance, control rooms, solar-powered fencing, and infrastructure development,” the Minister said.

Rescue and rehabilitation of distressed wild animals will also form a key component for the plan, he further added.

Rapid Response Teams, equipped with patrolling vehicles, radio collars, and necessary field gear, will be deployed in conflict-prone regions to ensure swift intervention and effective wildlife management, the Minister informed.

