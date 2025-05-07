MP Cabinet approves special auxiliary squad for districts affected by Naxalism

Bhopal: In line with the Centre’s goal to eliminate Naxalism by 2026, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, approved 850 village-level posts of workers in Naxal-affected districts to boost community vigilance and aid security forces.

Addressing a press briefing on the Cabinet decision, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the Council of Ministers approved a major grassroots initiative to strengthen the anti-Naxal strategy by creating 850 village-level posts in the Naxal-affected districts of Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori.

“Drawn from local communities, these volunteers will serve as the government’s eyes and ears in remote areas, bolstering vigilance and aiding security forces,” said senior Minister Vijayvargiya, adding that each will receive Rs 25,000 monthly, with the scheme costing Rs 25 crore annually.

The state has won a legal battle in the Supreme Court over the Pachmarhi sanctuary land dispute, gaining access to approximately 395.931 hectares of land, Vijayvargiya informed.

“The Cabinet also decided to repurpose this land, previously classified as a forest area, for tourism development, with the aim of transforming Pachmarhi into a national and international tourist destination,” he said.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of Food and Civil Supplies offices, along with the sanctioning of posts for officers and staff in the newly formed districts of Mauganj, Maihar, and Pandhurna, as well as administrative offices in Niwari and Pandhurna, the minister added.

Vijayvargiya said the Cabinet approved Chief Minister Yadav’s announcement of a Rs 1 crore reward for para-athletes Rubina Francis and Kapil Parmar, who won medals at the Paris Paralympics. “This brings their reward on par with Olympic medalists,” he added.

Due to the decreasing number of pensioners and increasing digitisation, the state plans to centralise pension offices and reduce manpower in district-level offices. District offices will remain operational as support units, he further added.

While responding to media queries, the minister clarified that no official discussion was held on the so-called “Love Jihad” issue during the Cabinet meeting. However, informal conversations occurred, and the government intends to take strict action if necessary.